Ramana Shareef

Project Manager Global Renewables Congress

Ramana Shareef is an enthusiastic advocate for climate justice and inclusive energy solutions.

With a rich background in media, strategic communications, and international development, she has worked with several organizations including SEND Foundation of West Africa, the African Centre for Energy Policy and GIZ to drive impactful change across West Africa and Europe.

At the Global Renewables Congress, Ramana strongly communicates the work of the GRC and capitalises on key international moments to engage broader stakeholders and Parliamentarians in accelerating the renewable energy transition—starting with targeted efforts in Ghana and Pakistan.

She brings deep expertise in storytelling, stakeholder engagement, policy advocacy, and digital communications to help shape a more just, sustainable future for all. Ramana is a trained Journalist with a Professional Diploma in Journalism/Marketing, Master’s Degree in political communication, Post Graduate Certificate in International Project Management for Development Cooperation and Humanitarian Assistance and a Professional Certificate in Digital Marketing.