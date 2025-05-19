World Future Council welcomes Neshan Gunasekera as new CEO

Hamburg, 19th May 2025—The World Future Council appointed Neshan Gunasekera as the new Chief Executive Officer, and he assumed the office in May 2025. The organisation expresses its gratitude to the outgoing Management Board, Alexandra Wandel and Marie Biermann, who both transition into new roles.

Born and raised in Sri Lanka, Neshan Gunasekera is an international lawyer, educator and a long-standing member of the World Future Council (WFC). He brings expertise and experience having worked with various systems at the multilateral, regional and community levels, including the United Nations, the European Union, the International Union for the Conservation of Nature, and the Earth Trusteeship Initiative. He has contributed to the mission of the World Future Council in various capacities since its establishment in 2007. Neshan is a member of several organisations and networks that promote respect for the international rule of law, guardianship for the environment and is an advocate for intergenerational and experiential learning. He was formerly a Visiting Fellow at the Raoul Wallenberg Institute of Human Rights and Humanitarian Law in Sweden. In 2020, Neshan was recognised for his work on Peace, Sustainable Development and Governance through the prestigious Weeramantry International Justice Award.

Franz-Theo Gottwald, Chairperson of the Supervisory Board says: “Neshan has all it takes to lead the WFC into a new phase of strategic development, impactful acting and financial well-being. He brings deep expertise in the WFC’s key thematic areas, an extensive institutional knowledge and a strong commitment to the WFC guiding mission of enhancing and championing the Rights of Future Generations and Nature. His positive energy and strategic vision—particularly from the perspective of a Global Majority country—make him the right choice to lead our organisation into the future”

“I consider this new role as a sacred duty and appreciate the trust placed upon me to connect intergenerational wisdom to further our collective mission at the World Future Council”, said Neshan Gunasekera on his appointment.

The Supervisory Board takes this opportunity to extend its gratitude to the outgoing Management Board Alexandra Wandel and Marie Biermann.

Marie Biermann served on the Management Board of the WFC since July 2022 and provided it with strategic vision during her tenure. Marie helped to shape numerous initiatives including WFC engagement with the United Nations. As of 1 April 2025, she serves as Managing Director of the LIFE Campus in Hamburg.

Alexandra Wandel will be leaving the WFC to serve as of 1 June 2025 as Executive Director of a new NGO called “All for One, All People for One Planet”. In 2006, Alexandra Wandel was appointed Development Director by WFC Founder Jakob von Uexkull to prepare the Founding Congress of the WFC. Consequently, she served on the Management Board for seventeen years.

“We are deeply grateful to Alexandra Wandel for her steadfast commitment and amazing work to the World Future Council Foundation,” said Franz-Theo Gottwald. “Her achievements have led to a lasting legacy for the WFC”