Tox-free Construction Training

The development of the training course was part of the EU Interreg Project NonHazCity 3 (2023 – 2025), consisting of 20 partner entities. Following the vision of a city free of hazardous chemical substances, the project aimed to advance non-hazardous, circular and climate friendly construction in the Baltic Sea Region. Energy efficiency and circular building practices are pursued as complementary objectives.

Why are hazardous chemicals in construction a problem?

Around 40,000-60,000 chemicals are in commerce worldwide. Particularly problematic are hazardous substances in construction like heavy metals and phthalates that pollute indoor-air and wind up in the environment, e.g. through stormwater run-off.

While there are innovative and scalable solutions in the construction sector, these are competing with traditional options which have previously been chosen. In moving forward, it is critical that the sound management of chemicals is strengthened in the construction sector through inclusive, effective, inspiring and innovative laws and policies to protect future generations. Today’s buildings will be dismantled by the next generations only. Therefore, the key to future circularity lies in today’s management of toxic chemicals.

Besides the training course, the WFC also organised the NonHazCity building award, celebrating exemplary policies and help them spread across the entire region. Find more information on the Award in this brochure.

All solutions of the NonHazCity Project can be found here.