Tox-free Construction Training
Buildings last for generations — but so do the impacts of the materials used to construct them. Many building products contain hazardous chemicals that pollute indoor air, leach into soil, and enter water bodies through storm water runoff. Residents are exposed to substances such as PFAS, phthalates, flame retardants, and formaldehyde, some of which can disrupt hormones, impair development, or cause cancer. Despite these risks, harmful chemicals remain widespread in construction materials.
Therefore, the NonHazCity Training Course on tox-free, circular and climate-neutral building projects and renovations was developed as part of the EU Interreg Project NonHazCity 3. The course aims to build capacity among municipal staff, decision-makers, and construction professionals to help them avoid hazardous chemicals while optimizing for circularity and climate neutrality in building projects.
- Module 1 provides an introduction to the topic.
- Module 2 explores the technical aspects of planning in greater depth.
- Module 3 focuses on implementation
Below you find all the modules in Video format as well as PDF.