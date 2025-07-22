Announcement: NonHazCity Building Award Ceremony at Green Governance Day in

Vilnius, 26 November 2025

Save the Date: The NonHazCity Building Award Ceremony will take place on 26 November 2025 in Vilnius, as part of the high-level international conference Green Governance Day. The event focuses on advancing sustainable governance and Green Public Procurement, addressing municipal leadership including mayors, vice mayors, and city-level management across the Baltic Sea Region.

The Green Governance Day, hosted by Vilnius Municipality, will highlight practical solutions and strategic visions for implementing circular, climate-friendly procurement. The programme features keynote contributions from the Stockholm Environment Institute Tallinn Centre and Turku University of Applied Sciences, along with policy showcases and lighthouse case studies from Lithuania, Germany, Denmark, Estonia, and Sweden.

A strategic roadmap developed by the ChemClimCircle-2 project will also be presented, offering insights into future directions for sustainable procurement. The event is organized in collaboration with the ChemClimCircle-2 and NonHazCity-3 projects, funded by INTERREG.

The NonHazCity Building Award

The NonHazCity Building Award, organised by the World Future Council as part of the NonHazCity 3 EU Interreg project (2023–2025), highlights outstanding public policies that foster non-hazardous, climate-friendly, and circular construction. It aims to promote mutual learning and innovation among municipalities across the Baltic Sea Region.

The award includes two equally important categories:

The Impact Award , honouring policies with strong chemical regulation, measurable results, and a track record of effective implementation.

The Aspirational Award , recognising bold, forward-looking policies, whether recently adopted or particularly ambitious in scope.

Three honourable mentions will also be announced. Following an open call for nominations in summer 2024, nine eligible policies were evaluated through detailed research and interviews. An international jury of seven experts from academia, civil society, municipal networks, and sustainable construction selected the recipients in May 2025.

About the NonHazCity 3 Project

NonHazCity 3 builds on earlier project phases by focusing on chemical safety in the construction sector. Its 21 project partners work to equip municipalities, companies, and citizens with practical tools and models to reduce hazardous substances in buildings. The project addresses diverse regional contexts and seeks to inspire system-level transformation through collaboration, learning, and policy guidance.

More information:

As the final item on the day’s programme, the NonHazCity Building Award Ceremony will offer a celebratory close to the event—recognising forward-thinking municipal action and setting a benchmark for safer, more circular urban development across the Baltic Sea Region.