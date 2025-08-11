Himalayan Agroecology Initiative Featured at High-Level Events Promoting Agroecology in South Asia

The Himalayan Agroecology Initiative (HAI) was prominently featured in two back-to-back high-level events focused on sustainable food systems and agroecological transformation.

On 27 July, HAI was highlighted at the UN Food Systems Summit +4 Stocktake (UNFSS+4) side event titled “From Aspiration to Action: Country Experiences on Mainstreaming Agroecology as a Food Systems Transformation Pathway.” Co-organised with the Agroecology Coalition, Biovision Foundation, World Future Council, and other like-minded organisations, the event showcased how governments and non-state actors from Africa, Latin America, Southeast Asia, and the Himalayan region are embedding agroecology within national frameworks such as climate strategies, nutrition plans, and food systems transformation pathways.

The session emphasised policy coherence, investment alignment, and integration with global sustainability goals. Dr. Ram Krishna Shrestha, Joint Secretary of Nepal’s Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development and Coordinator of the country’s Technical Working Committee for Agroecology, shared key insights from Nepal’s experience. He highlighted: