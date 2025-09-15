About Pathfinder, the Annual Report 2024
Dear Friends and Supporters,
Since its founding, the World Future Council has been committed to safeguarding the rights of future generations.
Our aim is to establish future-oriented thinking within decision-making – thinking and acting that goes beyond resource conservation and also promotes social justice, economic stability and long-term responsibility.
In recent years, our work has spanned a wide range of issues. While we are proud of the impact this has achieved, we are now choosing to sharpen our focus on our vision for a future-just world and our mission for the wellbeing of future generations and nature. In support of this strategic shift, the Supervisory Board appointed Neshan Gunasekera as our new CEO in early 2025.
Neshan, an international lawyer, educator and long-time member of the WFC, brings a wealth of experience to our key focus areas, together with deep institutional knowledge and a strong commitment to our values. His energy, global perspective and vision for a just and sustainable future make him the right person to lead the WFC into its next chapter.
Find out about our work and successes of 2024, see what’s new and exciting and meet the team of the World Future Council in our Pathfinder, the Annual Report 2024.
From the Content
3 — Preface
4 — Our Year in Numbers
6 — Council, Honorary Council, and Youth:Present
8 — Safeguarding the Rights of Future Generations and Nature
10 — Future Justice: Advancing Future Generations’ Rights in Global Governance
12 — World Future Policy Award 2024: Peace and Future Generations
14 — Our Upcoming World Future Policy Awards
16 — Agroecology
18 — Energy and Just Development
20 — Advancing Peace and Disarmament
22 — Our Voice in the Media
24 — How Does the WFC Work?
26 — Financial Report
28 — Thank You!
29 — Partners and Memberships
30 — How You Can Support Us