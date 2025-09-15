Since its founding, the World Future Council has been committed to safeguarding the rights of future generations.

Our aim is to establish future-oriented thinking within decision-making – thinking and acting that goes beyond resource conservation and also promotes social justice, economic stability and long-term responsibility.

In recent years, our work has spanned a wide range of issues. While we are proud of the impact this has achieved, we are now choosing to sharpen our focus on our vision for a future-just world and our mission for the wellbeing of future generations and nature. In support of this strategic shift, the Supervisory Board appointed Neshan Gunasekera as our new CEO in early 2025.

Neshan, an international lawyer, educator and long-time member of the WFC, brings a wealth of experience to our key focus areas, together with deep institutional knowledge and a strong commitment to our values. His energy, global perspective and vision for a just and sustainable future make him the right person to lead the WFC into its next chapter.

Find out about our work and successes of 2024, see what’s new and exciting and meet the team of the World Future Council in our Pathfinder, the Annual Report 2024.