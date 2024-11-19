World Future Policy Award 2025 – in a nutshell
Living in Harmony with Nature and Future Generations
The World Future Policy Award (WFPA) 2025 celebrates top policy solutions for us, nature and generations to come. We raise global awareness for exemplary laws and policies, accelerating policy action toward a common future. As the world’s premier policy prize, the WFPA internationally showcase inspiring and effective policies rather than people. Each year, we focus on one topic where progress is particularly urgent and receive nominations from across the globe.
Frequently Asked Questions about the World Future Policy Award 2025
Who is organising the WFPA 2025?
The World Future Policy Awards 2025 (WFPA) is presented by the World Future Council in partnership with the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).
What‘s the Award’s Mission?
We raise global awareness for exemplary policies, educating and inspiring policy makers, civil society and the general public.
Who can receive the award?
The World Future Policy Award (WFPA) is the world’s premier policy prize. It it unique because it honours policies, not people. Laws, policies and frameworks can be national, subnational, regional or local in nature. They may originate from various sectors including education, environment, development, constitutional reform, economic management and human rights including rights of nature.
Who can nominate?
In principle, everyone can nominate a policy for the WFPA. The WFC welcomes nominations from representatives of international organisations, academia, non-governmental organisations, parliaments, governments, government agencies, and others.
For more details, please see our Call for Nominations here.
When is the award ceremony?
The winners of the 2025 World Future Policy Award will be celebrated at a high-level award ceremony jointly with the International Union for Conservation of Nature at the IUCN World Conservation Congress in Abu Dhabi, held on October 9-15, 2025.