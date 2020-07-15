Local Governments and Civil Society Working Together for Food Security

Food security is a key aspect of sustainable development. Civil society projects, organisations, and initiatives working on urban security are often the only or main provider of nutritious food to the urban most disadvantaged and vulnerable groups. However, they are confronted with a wide range of obstacles and interferences in their work. Engaging local governments and authorities in actions on food security can raise awareness and increase efforts against the widespread issue of urban food insecurity. Most importantly, local governments can take action to strengthen the role of civil society within the food systems of Global South cities.

In this light, this report addresses a number of important questions: How can local governments contribute to averting these infringements and constraints? How, under these circumstances, can municipalities help to strengthen civil society contributing to secure food in Global South cities? What strategies and mechanisms need to be developed to make this an effective and sustained effort? What changes need to be made to urban planning and policy-making processes to support civil society?

This report recommends nine concrete steps to improve urban food security in the Global South. It provides measures necessary to strengthen civil society initiatives involved in providing healthy and nutritious food to urban areas. It is targeting urban policy-makers and urban planners on all relevant governance levels in the Global South.

This report is part of the 100% Renewable Energies and SDG project 2019/2020, funded by Brot für die Welt.