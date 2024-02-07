Strengthening institutional child protection systems

Zanzibar’s Children Act

Zanzibar’s Children’s Act won the Gold Award for its comprehensive child rights law laying the foundation for a coordinated child-protection system while also implementing a range of obligations under regional and international conventions on the rights of the child.

In 2017 we hosted an international child rights conference on protection and participation in Zanzibar to explore the positive impacts of Zanzibar’s Children’s Act, its child protection system and share success stories on child protection, child friendly justice and participation from around the world with representatives of ministries and policymakers from 12 countries, mainly from Africa and Asia, alongside experts on children’s rights and representatives from civil society. The participants also drew up the Zanzibar Declaration on Securing Children’s Rights, committing themselves to taking strong action to eradicate all forms of violence against girls and boys.

One feature of Zanzibar’s Children’s Act and its child-protection system are the One-Stop Centres which has inspired several policy makers.