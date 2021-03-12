Laura is one of our interns in our team “The Rights of Children and Young People”. She wrote a comment on how to keep your head up during the pandemic.

I was in West Africa, on a small little island named Malabo, visiting my friend who was working as a teacher in a school in Equatorial Guinea. I remember us sitting on her bed on a Friday evening and talking about our weekend plans when she got the message that all borders will be closed from Sunday onwards because of the Coronavirus, which was still so unknown at the time. I did not know that this would be the beginning of a worldwide pandemic.

I remember us joking about not going home and staying in the country forever. But, deep down we were all a little bit shocked. The Coronavirus arrived on an island far away from my home country and there was no easy way to go home. I remember all the conversations with the embassy and our families at home and the uncertainty of not knowing what would happen next. After weeks passing by, I was worried about the deadline for my bachelor thesis, my master’s application, and my English exam in Germany. There were so many things that had to be done at home, but I was stuck on this island.

Then, at some point, I realized that not only life in this little west African country had stopped, but that life in Germany had stopped too. Everywhere around the world, people got stuck in countries, were isolated in their homes, shops were closed, and businesses, schools and universities shut down. Everywhere, people were affected by the Coronavirus – sometimes only in a small way and sometimes in a big way. But in the end, this pandemic affected us all.

Now nearly one year later, we are still affected by the pandemic and every time I talk to someone, I can hear the sadness in the voice of my family and friends more and more. They are missing interactions with friends, human touches and all the other consequences of isolation. But there is one thing that cheers me up: the knowledge that I am not alone in this. I am not alone with my feelings and frustration. I am not the only one who is tired of seeing my friends only in front of a screen, studying my last years of university online and doing the same walk around the block (even though I normally hate walking) every evening again and again. I know that this is a challenging time for everyone, and this is the thing that motivates me to keep my head up. To tell my friends and those around me: it is okay how you feel. It is okay to be sad. It is okay to be unhappy from time to time. But do not forget, you are not alone in this.

But this knowledge also means that we have a responsibility. We have the responsibility to be there for each other, to be there for our friends and families but also for other people. This pandemic is not only challenging us, our region, or our country, it is a worldwide problem. Many West African countries and other developing nations, in particular, may struggle the most in this crisis. Therefore, we have the responsibility to address this challenge collectively. We have the responsibility to leave no one behind. No person nor any country. We should try to find solutions that fit everywhere and not only in our region. Our solution should help us to move forward in a more sustainable and united way. In the end, we cannot move on like before, while other nations are still struggling to survive. We are in this together and therefore we should care for each other.

We are not alone in this and we can solve this together, so keep your head up – you are not alone.