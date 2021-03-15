Press Release: World experts on Hazardous Chemicals form Jury of Future Policy Award 2021

Hamburg, 15 March 2021 – On today’s World Consumers Day, the World Future Council announces the names of experts forming the jury of the Future Policy Award 2021. Sometimes described as the “Oscar on best policies”, the Award will be celebrating the world’s most effective policy solutions that protect our environment and our health from hazardous chemicals.

“Today is World Consumer Rights Day. From the production, over the actual use, to the disposal of numerous products: hazardous chemicals affect everybody, and everywhere – often without our knowledge. We face a dramatic number of deaths and illnesses from hazardous chemicals”, states Alexandra Wandel, Director of the World Future Council Foundation. “This is a public health crisis, and we want to raise awareness for it. That is the reason why we picked this date for the Jury announcement.”

The seven renowned Future Policy Award 2021 Jury members are:

Dr. Lilian Busse , Acting Vice President and Division Head for Environmental Health and the Protection of Ecosystems, German Environment Agency (UBA).

, Acting Vice President and Division Head for Environmental Health and the Protection of Ecosystems, German Environment Agency (UBA). Prof. Dr. Marie-Claire Cordonier Segger , Co-Founder and Senior Director, Center for International Sustainable Development Law (CISDL), and Professor of Law at the University of Waterloo, Canada.

, Co-Founder and Senior Director, Center for International Sustainable Development Law (CISDL), and Professor of Law at the University of Waterloo, Canada. Monika Gail MacDevette, Chief of the Chemicals and Health Branch, Economy Division, UN Environment Programme (UNEP).

Chief of the Chemicals and Health Branch, Economy Division, UN Environment Programme (UNEP). Dr. Marcos A. Orellana, UN Special Rapporteur on Toxics and Human Rights.

UN Special Rapporteur on Toxics and Human Rights. Nikhil Seth, UN Assistant Secretary General, and Executive Director of the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR).

UN Assistant Secretary General, and Executive Director of the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR). Prof. Dr. Vandana Shiva, Founder, Research Foundation for Science, Technology and Ecology, India, and Founding Councillor, World Future Council (WFC).

Founder, Research Foundation for Science, Technology and Ecology, India, and Founding Councillor, World Future Council (WFC). Jakob von Uexkull, Founder, Right Livelihood Award, and Founder, World Future Council (WFC)

“The toxification of the planet caused by the release of hundreds of thousands of chemicals to our environment poses very serious health risks, especially to children and women,” says Marcos Orellana, UN Special Rapporteur on Toxics and Human Rights. “Effective and innovative laws and policies for the sound management of chemicals and wastes are indispensable to secure a toxic-free environment for all. I am very honoured to be part of the Future Policy Award 2021 jury, as the Award will recognize those impactful laws and policies that can help us overcome the global chemicals and wastes crisis.”

The top candidates will be announced in May 2021. The announcement of the winning policies, as well as the award ceremony will take place in July 2021.

The Future Policy Award is organised partnership with the United Nation Environment Programme (UNEP), the Strategic Approach to International Chemicals Management (SAICM), the International Labour Organisation (ILO), the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR), United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and with the support of the Michael Otto Foundation and the Jua Foundation.

