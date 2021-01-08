Forward Thinkers: Webinar Series 2021
This webinar series is designed for forward-thinkers: decision-makers from the policy level, civil society, science, and business. We are sharing and discussing existing and proven policy solutions to tackle the world’s most urgent challenges: climate change, loss of ecosystems, the food crisis, rights of children and youth, protection from hazardous chemicals and peace and disarmament.
Grown from the conviction that solutions for the most essential challenges to humanity’s future exist, Forward Thinkers Webinars highlight awarded exemplary policy solutions of the Future Policy Award – and beyond. The presented solutions contribute to the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals. Councillors of the World Future Council and Winners of the Future Policy Award will share their insights and expertise. The webinars will go alongside UN international days, taking place Thursdays around international UN days.
- 11 March 2021, 11 a.m. CET: Protecting children in Africa from (sexual) violence during the Pandemic – International Women’s Day
- 18 March 2021, 4 p.m. CET: Covid-19: Forests offering solutions to recovery – International Day of Forests
- 8 April 2021, 4 p.m. CEST: From children’s health to public health and universal health coverage – World Health Day
- 20 May 2021, 4 p.m. CEST: Preventing pandemics: future just biodiversity policies. – International Day on Biodiversity
- 3 June 2021, 11 a.m. CEST: Preserving diversity. 30% of the oceans by 2030. – International Day of Oceans
Launched in 2007, the World Future Council works to pass on a healthy planet and just societies to our children and grandchildren with a focus on identifying and spreading effective, future-just policy solutions.