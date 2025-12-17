Driving Agroecological Transitions in Nepal: Insights on the Agroecology Roadmap

On 4 December, Dr. Devendra Gauchan participated in the meeting of Policies Working Group of the Agroecology Coalition. Speaking as the policy expert and lead technical author of Nepal’s Agroecology Roadmap, Dr. Gauchan presented an overview and latest progress of the roadmap, developed with the active facilitation of Local Initiative for Biodiversity, Research and Development (LI-BIRD) under the Himalayan Agroecology Initiative (HAI).

Dr. Gauchen explored agroecological transitions in Nepal from multiple angles, covering the context and opportunity of Nepal’s Agroecology Roadmap, its theoretical and structural framework, strategic directions and corresponding action plans, as well as key performance indicators for measuring outcome and progress.