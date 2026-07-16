World Future Policy Award 2027
Call for Nomations
Find the Nomination Form here
Education for Sustainable Development in Cities
Our call for nominations is open, and we invite you to nominate a policy for the World Future Award 2027 “Education for Sustainable Development in Cities”.
At a time of rapid technological, social, and environmental change, coupled with increasing urbanisation, Education for Sustainable Development plays a pivotal role in empowering individuals and societies with the knowledge, skills, and values needed to navigate these complex challenges. Cities are central to building resilient and equitable societies. By creating inclusive, lifelong and intergenerational learning opportunities, they enable individuals to contribute to sustainable, regenerative and just futures.
World Future Council welcomes nominations from representatives of international organisations, academia, non-governmental organisations, parliaments, governments, government agencies, indigenous and local communities and others.
We encourage nominations of policies that:
- Address one or more of the following focus topics within a community-based learning framework:
- greening cities,
- digital inclusion strategies, and
- civic participation with focus on participatory budgeting,
- Align with the World Future Council’s 7 Future Justice Principles;
- Reflect diverse and inclusive approaches, including policies addressing the perspectives of indigenous and local communities
- Are replicable in similar contexts;
- Are transformative, innovative, and inspiring.
We are particularly keen to receive nominations that involve indigenous and local communities which reflect their respective worldviews, cosmologies, cultural and socio-legal perspectives.
Find out more about the 2027 World Future Policy Award on our dedicated web page
For any questions, please contact Samia Kassid, Senior Programme Officer, World Future Policy Award 2027
Key Facts about the Award:
- The Award’s mission is to raise global awareness for exemplary policies, educating and
- inspiring policy makers, civil society and the public.
- Laws, policies, provisions and frameworks can be national, subnational, regional or local in nature.
Nomination deadline is 30 September 2026.
The finalists will be announced in May or June in 2027. The winning policies will be celebrated at a high-level award ceremony jointly with UNESCO Institute for Lifelong Learning during the International Conference on Learning Cities (ICLC) in 2027.
For any questions, please contact
Samia Kassid, Senior Programme Officer, World Future Policy Award 2027
The World Future Council (WFC)
The World Future Council brings the interests of future generations to the center of policy making. Its 50 eminent council members from around the globe are leading change-makers, actively addressing challenges to our common future and providing decision-makers with effective policy solutions.
UNESCO Institute for Lifelong Learning (UIL)
UNESCO Institute for Lifelong Learning (UIL) supports Member States in the field of lifelong learning with a focus on learning ecosystems, skills for life and work, and inclusive learning. It aims to promote the recognition of and create the conditions for the exercise of the right to education and learning. The Institute undertakes research, capacity-building, networking and publication on lifelong learning. UIL responds to the concerns of all UNESCO Member States, giving priority to least developed countries.
We will continue to have the support of various other institutional partners, including the Inter-Parliamentary Union and others.