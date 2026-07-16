Education for Sustainable Development in Cities

Our call for nominations is open, and we invite you to nominate a policy for the World Future Award 2027 “Education for Sustainable Development in Cities”.

At a time of rapid technological, social, and environmental change, coupled with increasing urbanisation, Education for Sustainable Development plays a pivotal role in empowering individuals and societies with the knowledge, skills, and values needed to navigate these complex challenges. Cities are central to building resilient and equitable societies. By creating inclusive, lifelong and intergenerational learning opportunities, they enable individuals to contribute to sustainable, regenerative and just futures.

World Future Council welcomes nominations from representatives of international organisations, academia, non-governmental organisations, parliaments, governments, government agencies, indigenous and local communities and others.

We encourage nominations of policies that:

Address one or more of the following focus topics within a community-based learning framework: greening cities, digital inclusion strategies, and civic participation with focus on participatory budgeting,

Align with the World Future Council’s 7 Future Justice Principles;

Reflect diverse and inclusive approaches, including policies addressing the perspectives of indigenous and local communities

Are replicable in similar contexts;

Are transformative, innovative, and inspiring.

We are particularly keen to receive nominations that involve indigenous and local communities which reflect their respective worldviews, cosmologies, cultural and socio-legal perspectives.

Find out more about the 2027 World Future Policy Award on our dedicated web page

For any questions, please contact Samia Kassid, Senior Programme Officer, World Future Policy Award 2027

Key Facts about the Award:

The Award’s mission is to raise global awareness for exemplary policies, educating and

inspiring policy makers, civil society and the public.

Laws, policies, provisions and frameworks can be national, subnational, regional or local in nature.

Nomination deadline is 30 September 2026.

The finalists will be announced in May or June in 2027. The winning policies will be celebrated at a high-level award ceremony jointly with UNESCO Institute for Lifelong Learning during the International Conference on Learning Cities (ICLC) in 2027.