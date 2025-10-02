We mourn the passing of Jane Goodall
The World Future Council family mourns the passing of our Honourary Councilor and much-loved primatologist Jane Goodall, who passed away at the age of 91 recently. She has inspired many generations of scientists, activists and was a guiding light of our deeper interconnectedness and interdependence with the wider community of life.
Jane, through her pioneering research, activism, and lived experience showed us through example that all life has intelligence, emotions, social systems and interacted with beautiful languages. She called on us, as humans to love, to live in peace and develop a deeper understanding in respecting all life.
In her book, My Life with The Chimpanzees, (1988) Jane guides us saying,
“That is our hope. Because if we all start listening and helping, then surely, together, we can make the world a better place for all living things… Can’t we?”
She was to join the IUCN World Congress this year where our World Future Policy Award 2025 are to be presented next week. It is only fitting that we dedicate this year’s WFPA on the theme Living in Harmony with Nature and Future Generations as a tribute to the incredible leadership of Jane Goodall.
Please join us in celebrating her life, her passion, and her compassion to build a beautiful world. She will be dearly missed by many and still her legacy will continue to inspire the work of this Council and many generations to come.
Neshan Gunasekera CEO, World Future Council said
“Our Honourary Councilor and much-loved primatologist Jane Goodall leaves a powerful legacy and a strong spirit of love, peace and deeper understanding of our interconnectedness with the wider community of life. She will continue to inspire us and we must unite in continuing her legacy across generations.”