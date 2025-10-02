We mourn the passing of Jane Goodall

The World Future Council family mourns the passing of our Honourary Councilor and much-loved primatologist Jane Goodall, who passed away at the age of 91 recently. She has inspired many generations of scientists, activists and was a guiding light of our deeper interconnectedness and interdependence with the wider community of life.

Jane, through her pioneering research, activism, and lived experience showed us through example that all life has intelligence, emotions, social systems and interacted with beautiful languages. She called on us, as humans to love, to live in peace and develop a deeper understanding in respecting all life.