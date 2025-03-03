Julius Kruse
Administration
Julius Leonardo Kruse began his Federal Voluntary Service at the World Future Council in 2024.
After completing his A-Levels, he chose to contribute his skills in various areas, particularly in media and communications, to support the WFC’s mission.
His international experience in Italy enriches his work with a global perspective. At the WFC, Julius is committed to promoting sustainable and equitable solutions for future generations.
julius.kruse@worldfuturecouncil.org