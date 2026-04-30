Greta Schneider

Research Assistant

Greta Schneider joined the World Future Council in 2026 as an intern as part of her graduation semester in the Global Project and Change Management Bachelor at HZ-University of Applied Sciences in Middelburg, the Netherlands.

At the WFC, she works on the World Future Policy Award 2027, diving into Education for Sustainable Development in Cities and Communities, as a driver for just and sustainable futures.

Above all, Greta is passionate about tackling social inequalities and believes in shaping a fairer world one step at a time. She wants to contribute to a world in which social justice, sustainability and inclusivity are not just ideals, but a reality. She is driven by open-mindness, meaningful connections and the belief that every individual has the power to make a difference.