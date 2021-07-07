About the Future Policy Award 2021 Brochure

This brochure is presenting the winners of the Future Policy Award 2021 on Protection from hazardous chemicals.

Championing and spreading effective, future-just policy solutions is the principal goal of the World Future Council. Our Future Policy Award is the first award that celebrates legislation and policies for the benefit of current and future generations at an international level. The aim of the award is to raise global awareness about these exemplary laws and speed up action towards just, sustainable and peaceful societies.

Each year we select a priority topic in which policy action is particularly needed. Some of the key global issues that we have addressed include children’s rights, youth empowerment, food security, agroecology. In 2021, we are awarding policy solutions that protect people, especially children, and the environment from hazardous chemicals.

We are proud to present to you the winners of the Future Policy Award 2021 and we encourage policymakers globally to adopt and implement key elements of these inspiring, innovative and effective policies in their own countries, states and cities.

The Future Policy Award 2021 would not have been possible without our partners and donors! The World Future Council would like to sincerely thank all of them for their generous support – and all the jury members and nominators, researchers and experts who have supported our evaluation process. We are immensely grateful for your precious work and recommendations.Enjoy reading and do visit our website to find out more about the 2021 Awardees.