Vanda Prošková

Graduate student of International Law and International Relations currently based in New York, USA

She is an enthusiastic advocate for sustainable security, development, and equality and is leading multiple international projects in these fields.

She works as a Communications Consultant with the United Nations Office for Disarmament Affairs, Humanity in Action, and the Arnošt Lustig Foundation. Additionally, she serves as the Vice-Chair of PragueVision Institute for Sustainable Security. She often speaks up on the issues close to her heart and enjoys using the power of social media for community building and awareness creating.

She is a Councillor of the World Future Council.