Dan Carden

Member of Parliament for Liverpool Walton, since June 2017

Dan Carden is a member of the House of Commons’ Foreign Affairs Committee. He was appointed as the Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy to Mexico in December 2023.

Mr. Carden is the current President of the Board of Young Parliamentarians and Executive Member of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, the global body representing 180 national parliaments.

He previously served as Shadow Secretary of State for International Development from 2018 to 2020 and as Shadow Financial Secretary to the Treasury in 2020. He graduated from the London School of Economics in International Relations, and before his election worked at Great Britain and Ireland’s largest trade union, Unite.

He is a Councillor of the World Future Council.