A Seat at the Table:
Why Future Generations Need Institutional Representation
When?
19 September 2024 10:30-12:00 AM (UTC−4)
Online?
Via Zoom
In Person?
Church Center United Nations, 777 UN Plaza, 44th Street and First Avenue
About the Event
“A Seat at the Table” will explore the critical role of institutional representation for future generations, highlighting why these institutions are essential and how they extend beyond the current SDG framework. Through a keynote address, interactive discussions, and a fireside chat, we will examine practical strategies and innovative approaches to embedding long-term thinking and intergenerational equity in governance. Engage with experts and stakeholders to deepen your understanding and contribute to shaping policies that safeguard the interests of future generations.
Highlights
- Keynote Presentation: Explore why institutional representation for future generations is essential and how it extends beyond the current focus of the SDGs.
- Intergenerational Dialogue: A fireside chat format featuring youth leaders, seasoned policymakers, and representatives from civil society.
- Interactive Plenary Discussion: Collaborative dialogue to identify actionable steps for advocating and institutionalizing the representation of future generations in policy decisions.
Call for Action
Join us in a vital dialogue on institutional representation for future generations, emphasizing the importance of embedding intergenerational equity in governance. This event aims to advance a shared vision for sustainable governance that addresses emerging challenges beyond the SDGs. Your participation will help shape actionable commitments and strategies to ensure that future generations are integral to today’s policy decisions. Be part of this effort to secure a sustainable and equitable future.
Speakers and Moderators:
Henk-Jan Brinkman (Permanent Observer of IDLO to the United Nations in NY), Marie Biermann (Management Board, World Future Council), Kamila Camilo (Executive Director, Instituto Oyá), Daouia Chalali (Future Climate Cooperation), Ferhat Cicek (German Youth Observer, United Nations Association of Germany), Marie-Claire Graf (World Future Council and Youth Negotiators Academy), Neshan Gunasekera (World Future Council and Co-Chair, Earth Trusteeship Working Group), Kathryn Gwiazdon J.D. Esq. (Executive Director, Center for Environmental Ethics and Law), Cyril Ritchie (Senior Policy Advisor, World Future Council and First Vice President CoNGO), Alimi Salifou (Impact Coalition for Future Generations), Ishaan Shah (C4UN Summit of the Future Information Clearing House (ICH) Analyst)