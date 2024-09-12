About the Event

“A Seat at the Table” will explore the critical role of institutional representation for future generations, highlighting why these institutions are essential and how they extend beyond the current SDG framework. Through a keynote address, interactive discussions, and a fireside chat, we will examine practical strategies and innovative approaches to embedding long-term thinking and intergenerational equity in governance. Engage with experts and stakeholders to deepen your understanding and contribute to shaping policies that safeguard the interests of future generations.