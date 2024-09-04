About Pathfinder, the Annual Report 2023
Dear Friends and Supporters,
The World Future Council (WFC) was founded in 2007 to help find solutions for a better future. Today, this is now more important than ever, when the climate crisis, biodiversity loss, wars and human rights violations threaten
humanity and our planet.
The outlook is sometimes bleak. But we believe that pessimism will not take us forward. Our founder, , will be 80 this year. He says of himself that he is a “possibilist” – someone who believes in possibilities. And that is how we see it, too!
We are proud and grateful to be paving the way for a better future with our diverse, forward-looking Council, strong youth forum and ambitious team – and to be making a positive difference in both the present and the future. Over the past year we have welcomed a number of young Council members, and are excited about the new perspectives and ideas they will be contributing.
This issue of our Annual Report presents the tools and solutions we are using to work towards a shared, sustainable future – and how we are empowering and supporting people around the world to do the same.
We are delighted to present the highlights of our work in 2023 on the following pages.. None of this would have been possible without the generous support of our donors. The people who support us are the cornerstone of our work. A big thank you for that! Our planet and future generations need people like you who are already working for them today.
Please remain a part of our community!
Warm regards
Alexandra Wandel, Chair, Management Board
Marie Biermann, Executive member, Management Board
From the Content
3 — Preface
4 — Council, Honorary Council & Youth:Present
6 — A Toxic-Free World is Possible! The Future Policy Award 2023
8 — The Rights of Children and Youth
10 — For Renewable Energy and Just Development
12 — Healthy Food for All: Our Agroecology Programmes Are Coming to Fruition
14 — Without Oceans There Is No Life – They Need Our Protection
16 — Securing Peace for Our Common Future
18 — Focus on the Rights of Future Generations – New Tools for Future Justice
20 — News From the WFC Community
22 — Our Voice in the Media
24 — How Does the WFC Work?
26 — Financial Report
28 — Thank You!
29 — Partners and Memberships
30 — How You Can Support Us