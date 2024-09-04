The World Future Council (WFC) was founded in 2007 to help find solutions for a better future. Today, this is now more important than ever, when the climate crisis, biodiversity loss, wars and human rights violations threaten

humanity and our planet.

The outlook is sometimes bleak. But we believe that pessimism will not take us forward. Our founder, , will be 80 this year. He says of himself that he is a “possibilist” – someone who believes in possibilities. And that is how we see it, too!

We are proud and grateful to be paving the way for a better future with our diverse, forward-looking Council, strong youth forum and ambitious team – and to be making a positive difference in both the present and the future. Over the past year we have welcomed a number of young Council members, and are excited about the new perspectives and ideas they will be contributing.

This issue of our Annual Report presents the tools and solutions we are using to work towards a shared, sustainable future – and how we are empowering and supporting people around the world to do the same.

We are delighted to present the highlights of our work in 2023 on the following pages.. None of this would have been possible without the generous support of our donors. The people who support us are the cornerstone of our work. A big thank you for that! Our planet and future generations need people like you who are already working for them today.

Please remain a part of our community!

Warm regards

Alexandra Wandel, Chair, Management Board

Marie Biermann, Executive member, Management Board