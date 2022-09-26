About the Pathfinder 2021

The World Future Council turns 15 this year. The world has changed a lot since our founding congress. Humanity has experienced many crises over the years, but it has also learnt. Our goal, however, remains firm: We want everyone to be able to live in dignity, health and peace, and we are working to ensure that we can pass on an intact planet to those who come after us.

The war in Ukraine has shaken us to the core. More than two years of pandemic are behind us. In the face of international crises, shaping a better and healthier world should once again be the focus of our attention. Much like our cover photo this year, we are at a threshold where we can leave the past behind and keep our eyes firmly on the goal.

Crises are always an opportunity for a new beginning, and can initiate a learning process – giving us courage, hope and ambition for the challenges that lie ahead. We invite you to learn more about our work in 2022 in this annual report. Here, we share the activities of our Council and our youth project, Youth:Present, our “Policy Oscar ” on the topic of protection from hazardous chemicals and our working areas: