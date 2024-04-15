Naima Te Maile Fifita

Naima Te Maile Fifita is a graduate of the William S. Richardson School of Law at the University of Hawaiʻi (Mānoa), where she studied environmental law with a focus on Pacific climate displacement and served as President of the Pacific Islander Legal Association. She also received certificates in Environmental Law and Native Hawaiian Rights.

With familial roots in Tuvalu and family residing across the South Pacific, Naima is committed to collaborating with communities in the region to combat the effects of climate change with resilience and Indigenous-led approaches.

Her Pacific Islander and multicultural upbringing and world-embracing views have charged her engagement in numerous environmental spaces and discourses, particularly environmental justice non-profit work, legal research, education, and policy transformation.

Naima also plans to pursue a Masters in International Environmental Law, focusing on climate migration and ocean diplomacy. Additionally, she hopes to create a program for collective capacity-building across Pacific communities, empowering them in environmental issues like resilience, advocacy, stewardship, and cultural connection.

She is a Councillor of the World Future Council.