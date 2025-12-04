Miriam Petersen

Senior Communications Advisor

Miriam joined the World Future Council in 2017.

So far, she spent over a decade working in the non-profit sector, and is experienced in communication, PR, marketing, story-telling, and content creation with a background in humanities, languages, and journalism.

Miriam is holding a Master’s degree in European History and Literature. Her thesis was about the social and political role of women in early modern Ireland. Originally from the German North, she is now a Communications Consultant based in the West of Ireland with her husband and three daughters, where they planted almost one thousand trees on their land.