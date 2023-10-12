Intermittency and grid integration pose another hurdle. Unlike conventional power plants, renewable energy sources rely on weather conditions and can be intermittent in nature. Integrating fluctuating renewable energy into existing grids can be technically challenging and require significant upgrades. Balancing supply and demand becomes crucial, necessitating advanced storage solutions and flexible grid management systems. An area to watch in this regard is of course the further development of efficient battery and storage technologies.

Land and resource requirements are also important considerations. Scaling up renewable energy may demand large land areas for installations like solar farms or wind turbines. This can lead to conflicts over land use, environmental impacts, and potential disruptions to ecosystems. Concerned stakeholders are working to find hybrid and shared use of land for both agriculture and solar. For example, the BRE National Solar Centre together with Dr. Scurlock of the National Farmers Union (UK) has published an agricultural good practice guide to highlight options for the agricultural sector. More recently, Christa Lesté-Lasserre writing for the New Scientist highlighted the benefits of agrivoltaic farms, including less heat stress for grazing animals, more grazing time, and more efficient renewable energy with lower overhead costs. Careful planning and inclusion of the environmental and social factors must remain a key part of the process to ensure efficient and beneficial combined land use.

For economies heavily dependent on fossil fuels, the transition to renewable energy will pose significant challenges. Rapid changes could result in job losses and economic upheaval in some regions. However, thoughtful and strategic transition plans, strong political will and support mechanisms, including reskilling and education, will assist affected communities in transitioning to alternative industries, ensuring a just and equitable transition.

Political will for a global renewable energy target

Achieving a global renewable energy target requires strong political will and international cooperation. Negotiating and reaching consensus among nations with diverse interests, varying levels of development, and geopolitical tensions is complex and linked to uncertainty. Balancing the needs of developed and developing countries, as well as addressing historical emissions and financial responsibilities, further adds to the complexity. Political will and diplomatic efforts are essential in overcoming these challenges and fostering collaboration toward achieving a collective global goal.

Political momentum

Several countries have come out in favour of a global renewables target ahead of the COP28 discussions. In April at the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate, European Commission President Ursula on der Leyen called for global targets on renewable energy and energy efficiency. Germany´s Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock, mirrored President von der Leyen´s language at the Petersberg Climate Dialogue in Berlin in May. At the G7 discussions in Japan, the G7 ministers agreed for the first time on joint targets for the expansion of renewable energies and to the accelerated phasing-out of fossil energy sources, including that no new coal-fired power plants may be built.

While public statements in support of a global renewables target are positive, the road to a binding agreement is long.

A global renewable energy target, if effectively implemented, holds immense potential for addressing climate change, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and fostering sustainable development. However, it is crucial to recognize the challenges associated with a target, including cost implications, intermittency issues, land requirements, transition challenges for fossil fuel-dependent economies, and the need for global cooperation. By considering both the advantages and disadvantages, policymakers can shape effective strategies that accelerate the global transition to renewable energy while minimizing potential drawbacks ensuring that the rights of future generations are considered and that no one is left behind.