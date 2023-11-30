What is a Carbon Credit Market?  

What are Carbon Credits ?

Carbon Credits is a term to describe certificates that can be bought on the voluntary carbon market to compensate for own emissions. The idea is fairly simple: financially support projects, which develop and implement actions that actually reduce greenhouse gas emissions through their actions. These can include for example replacing diesel-powered irrigation pumps with solar-powered pumps, replanting mangroves in coastal environments, sequestering carbon in avoided deforestation or planting new trees. One Carbon Credit represents one tonne of CO2 that has been reduced, sequestered, or avoided.

The Greenhouse Gas Protocol and the International Carbon Reduction and Offset Alliance have defined the 4 key criteria projects must fulfil in order to be recognised as a carbon offset project and to be included in the certified registries:





Additionality – this means a Carbon Credit can only be claimed if the reduction of emissions would not have happened, if the project had not been enacted. This factor also means that project implementation relies on the funding provided by the Carbon Credits. If a project were possible without the carbon credit income, it cannot be a carbon offset project.

Exclusion of double counting – carbon credits cannot be counted as a voluntary market reduction and a compliance market reduction. More on markets below.

Permanence – the emissions saved must be permanent. There is not currently a clear and agreed to definition of what “permanent” means. Should we measure in decades, centuries, or millennia?

Regular independent audits – through various stages of development, implementation and measurement/assessment, independent and neutral audits must be completed.



