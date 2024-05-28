Bennet Henze

Working Student focused on NonHazCity Building Award

Since May 2024, Bennet has been supporting the World Future Council as a working student, with a focus on the NonHazCity Building Award. He first joined the WFC in 2021 for an internship in the Future Policy Award Team.

Bennet completed his Bachelor’s degree in Management and Technology at TU Munich, specializing in sustainability, renewable resources, and acquiring foundational knowledge in the natural sciences. He has returned to Hamburg to pursue a Master’s degree in Innovation, Business, and Sustainability.

With a broad interest in sustainability across science, society, and economics, Bennet has gained practical experience in implementing sustainable concepts with BMW, Hamburger Hochbahn, and a retailer in London.