Teresa Bergman
Project Manager Future Policy Award
Teresa Bergman joined the World Future Council in 2024 as Project Manager for the 2024 Future Policy Award.
Originally from Wellington New Zealand, Teresa has been based in Berlin since 2011. She completed an MA in ‘Global Studies’, specializing in politics and international relations, and collected valuable experience as project assistant, editor, researcher and moderator for various NGOS on human rights-education and peace, disarmament and security issues. At 24 years old Teresa dared to take a road less traveled and followed her other passion in life, as a professional jazz musician. This led to 3 albums and thousands of concerts across Europe, Australasia and Asia. Currently the Wellingtonian is pursuing the best of both worlds as a consultant for the World Future Council, combining her background in academia and civil-society with the broad skill-set of a seasoned freelancer.
teresa.bergman@worldfuturecouncil.org