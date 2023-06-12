Dr med. Manfred Nelting

Advisor

Born in Hamburg, Manfred Nelting is a specialist in psychosomatic medicine and psychotherapy as well as a specialist in general medicine with naturopathy and homeopathy and is a certified TaiJi teacher.

He has over 50 years of experience in the health system and was, among others, a student of Thure von Uexküll, the uncle of Jakob von Uexküll, whom he has also known since 2004 from the founding phase of the WFC.

With his wife Elke Nelting, he is the founder of the Gezeiten Haus Kliniken, acute hospitals for psychosomatics and traditional Chinese medicine (family business) and, together with their three children, of the education and health prevention platform www.neltings-welt.de.

Among other things, Manfred works in a European expert group for the foundation of a European “health” fund as a model project. His focus is on burn-out/depression, health prevention, analogue-digital balance, healthy brain development of young children and child protection, re-conceptualisation of schools and the health system, and is an author on these topics.