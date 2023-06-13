Elke Nelting
Senior Advisor
Elke Nelting, who grew up on a farm in Nordheide, has over three decades of collective experience as a movement teacher for TaiJi/QiGong, bodywork and as a TuiNaAnMo therapist.
She is a teaching therapist for TCM-based psychosomatic body therapy, which she developed. Her main focus is development for life care and body awareness as well as the establishment of QiGong and TaiJi in therapeutic, especially clinical contexts and has published on this topic.
She is a trained nurse and worked for 10 years in the field of heart surgery at the UKE in Hamburg. She has known Jakob von Uexküll since 2004 from the founding phase of the WFC.
With her husband Manfred Nelting she is the founder of the Gezeiten Haus Kliniken, acute hospitals for psychosomatics and traditional Chinese medicine (family business) and together with her three children also of the education and health prevention platform www.neltings-welt.de .