World Food Day: World Future Council calls for scaling up agroecology in times of a global hunger crisis

Hamburg, New York, Delhi, Cairo – 15 October 2020: On World Food Day, the World Future Council warns governments that across the world, millions of people are threatened by hunger. The COVID-19 is the final straw to break the camel’s back: the pandemic is deepening existing hunger crises and increases inequalities. Over-production, waste, unequal distribution and lack of resilience sadly are the characteristics of our globalised food system. Experts of the World Future Council urge to scale up agroecology now to eradicate hunger and poverty, build resilience, and strengthen children, citizens and smallholders.

“The recent COVID-19 pandemic is a symptom of a food system in critical need of transformation to address key health, nutrition, hunger, poverty, climate change and animal welfare issues at their roots. We request that the huge sums made available for restarting the economy be used proactively to further the food system’s agroecological transformation, restore the agroecosystem, and assure its long term resilience with a focus on food sovereignty, right to food and the universally agreed SDGs’ framework.” says Hans R. Herren, world expert on agriculture and Councillor, World Future Council, Switzerland/US

“To ensure humankind’s survival and well-being, we need to respect nature and its life cycles. The pandemic is a wake-up call. Millions of smallholders have already been struggling before COVID-19 hit! With economies at the brink of collapse, our direction should be clear. Scaling up Agroecology by multiplying small farms and farmers is the only way forward. “ says Dr Vandana Shiva, Founding Councillor, World Future Council and Recipient of the Alternative Nobel Prize, India.

“COVID-19 does not only affect human health but the economic system, our social and cultural life. Food production is a cultural interaction with our soils. It is crucial for the wellbeing and development of human beings. Agroecological food production includes multiple solutions – it is not harmful to nature and people, it combats environmental challenges such as climate change. It is also the cheaper option in the long run which several studies already prove.” says Helmy Abouleish, Councillor, World Future Council and CEO, Sekem, Egypt:

“By scaling up agroecology, it is possible to tackle malnutrition, social injustice, climate change, and loss of biodiversity. Through policymaking, we can transform our food systems so that they respect people and planet. The Future Policy Award winners prove that it is feasible – and how. Policymakers across the globe should follow their example and step up similar exemplary political action!” says Alexandra Wandel, Executive Director, World Future Council

Agroecology, as a practice and movement, is widely endorsed by scientists, civil society groups and farmers, protecting smallholders, indigenous farmers and community supported agriculture while assuring food security for all and the long term.

Hunger and poverty can be eradicated applying without delay the proven holistic agroecological principles that challenge unsustainable food production, consumption and waste.

The World Future Council has awarded the world’s best policies on scaling up agroecology together with the FAO and IFOAM Organics International. Among the winners are the first 100 % organic state in the world: Sikkim, India, the Danish Organic Action Plan and the urban agriculture programme Agrupar from the City of Quito, Ecuador. See https://www.worldfuturecouncil.org/p/agroecology/

