WFC goes Youth:Present: The World Future Council establishes youth forum to amplify young voices worldwide

Hamburg, New York – October 21, 2020: The World Future Council launches a new global youth forum. Youth:Present offers young people the opportunity to discuss global problems, participate in political decision-making and provide innovative solutions.

Currently, with 1.8 billion young people, the world has its largest ever population of youths. Young people play an increasingly important role in solving complex global problems. They are talented, ambitious, and ready to meet the challenges of today with ingenuity. Despite their commitment, they are not adequately involved in political and civil decision-making processes, and their needs and interest are often not sufficiently considered.

With Youth:Present, the World Future Council strives to further empower young people between 8 and 25 years of age and to provide them with an interactive platform to network, discuss, participate and contribute. To this end, the World Future Council receives high-level support. Support comes, among others, from:

Jayathma Wickramanayake, the Secretary General’s Envoy on Youth

Maria Fernanda Espinosa Garces, President of the 73rd General Assembly and Councillor of the World Future Council

Dr David R Boyd, Special Rapporteur on Human Rights and the Environment

Marija Vasileva-Blazev, Special Adviser to the Secretary General’s Envoy on Youth

Kehkashan Basu, World Future Council Youth Ambassador, Founder of Green Hope Foundation, Canada

Marie-Claire Graf, youth advocate with the International Youth Climate Movement, Switzerland

Patricia Kombo, PaTree Initiative, Kenya

Majenka Dominie, youth parliamentarian in Suriname

Jichen Liu, Youth Envoy Young Leader, Founder and CEO of Clear Plate®, China

Ananya Orpe, Green Hope Foundation, United Arab Emirate

“Our world has more young people than ever before, yet we continue to be underrepresented and marginalised. Young people’s voices need to be heard now, more than ever before, to accelerate the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals”, says Kehkashan Basu.

Maria Espinosa agrees: “I think this initiative is powerful! The Youth:Present project is a permanent dialogue platform and the best way for the WFC to achieve its mission, which is to work and care for present and future generations. For me, this is at the core of the work of the WFC because it allows young people to be fully involved, guiding and informing efforts towards building a fairer and sustainable world.”

“Youth:Present aims to be an ambitious platform which can be shaped by young people to deliver what we need most: diverse representation of our ideas, hopes and concerns, and to help make our voices heard where it matters. Inter-generational dialogues between decision-makers and youth, as the leaders of tomorrow, can provide new opportunities in pursuit of solutions for our common future”, says Annika Weis,Youth:Present project coordinator.

The launch event will take place virtually for about 2 hours, on 21st October 2020, at 10 am New York time.

MEDIA CONTACT

Anna-Lara Stehn

Media & Communications Manager

World Future Council

anna-lara.stehn@worldfuturecouncil.org

About the World Future Council

The World Future Council (WFC) works to pass on a healthy and sustainable planet with just and peaceful societies to our children and grandchildren. To achieve this, we focus on identifying, developing, highlighting, and spreading effective, future-just solutions for current challenges humanity is facing, and promote their implementation worldwide. The Council consists of 50 eminent global change-makers from governments, parliaments, civil societies, academia, the arts, and the business world. Jakob von Uexkull, the Founder of the Alternative Nobel Prize, launched the World Future Council in 2007. We are an independent, non-profit organisation under German law and finance our activities with institutional partnerships and donations.