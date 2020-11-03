Tackling Youth Unemployment:

The European Green Deal and European Youth Guarantee

– Opportunities and Challenges (Webinar)

Today, youth make up 37 % of the global working-age population, but account for 60 % of the total unemployed. According to the OECD, the global youth unemployment rate is three times higher than for adults. Indeed, the youth labour market is highly sensitive to economic cycles, and in times of economic crisis youth employment is hit more strongly by economic shocks than adult employment. Young workers are often “first out”. During the 2008 crisis, one in ten jobs in Europe held by workers under 30 were lost. In Spain, Greece and Ireland, half of working young people lost their jobs between 2007 and 2014. Twelve years after that recession and despite economic recovery across the OECD, the youth employment rate has stagnated since 2010 and never recovered to pre-2008 crisis levels.

This requires supra-national and national action, as economic crises force young people into long-term unemployment, inactivity and discouragement which affects their long-term career prospects. The impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the youth labour market will be severe in developed, emerging, and developing countries. The lockdowns and the spread of the virus mean millions of young people lack social protection, income benefit in case of sickness, and are at risk through inadequate access to universal health care.

In light of these concerns, the European Commisson has introduced the ‘reinforced’ Youth Guarantee, which is supposed to play a crucial role in tackling youth unemployment in Europe, especially in countries like Greece or Spain. In addition, the Youth Guarantee now puts increased emphasis on achieving the goals of the European Green Deal through supporting employment in green jobs.

The World Future Council and its partners, the Diputación de la Provincia de Cádiz, Universidad de Cádiz, FIAP e.V. , the Sekretariat für Zukunftsforschung (Berlin) and Wind of Renewal (Greece), welcome the Commission’s initiative to “reinforce the Youth Guarantee” and advocate for adequate training of young people to create new jobs that are in line with the European Green Deal.

Following on from the joint memorandum to the European Commission, submitted in May 2020, the World Future Council and its partners are now hosting an event on 12 November at 2pm CEST.

The event will discuss if and how a Green Sector offers a unique chance to involve young women and men endangered by economic exclusion, in particular by implementing the goals set out in the European Green Deal (EGD) and the corresponding National Energy and Climate Plans (NECPs).

Confirmed keynote speakers are:

Prof. Dr. Lina Gálvez Muñ oz , MEP, Vice Chair of Committee on Industry, Research and Energy

Max Uebe , European Commission, Head of Unit, Directorate-General for Employment, Social Affairs and Inclusion B1 Employment Strategy

Dr. Spiros Protopsaltis, Governor of OAED Manpower Employment Organization Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs, Vice Chair of European Network of Public Employment Services, Greece

The hosts will encourage a moderated discussion with the following speakers:

Nikos Chrysogelos , Wind of Renewal: Youth unemployment, EYG and the challenges in Greece

Silke Steinberg , FIAP, e.V .: GRÆDUCATION: a systemic approach for innovative, green vocational training as change agent for labor markets

Afroditi Strati , providing insight from the perspective of Greek youth

Sandra García Lopez , Public Employment Service, Spanish Youth Guarantee Coordinator

Dr. Silke Karcher , German Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety / EUKI (tbc)

Prof. Dr. Francisco José Sánchez de la Flor (Universidad de Cádiz): YesClima : Lifelong Education

Mario Férnandez Ardanaz , Vice-President of the Provincial Government of Cádiz

Paula García Rodríguez , providing insight from the perspective of Spanish youth

Ian Menzies , Senior Education Officer, Education Scotland : Scotland’s Youth employment strategy “De veloping the young workfo r c e”

The event will take place on 12th November 2020 from 2pm – 3.30 pm CET.

