Samia Kassid, Senior Programme Manager – Rights of Children and Youth

„We have been advocating for an intact an healthy planet we can hand over to our children and grandchildren for many years. There is a close interrelationship between the environment and the enjoyment of human rights. With our Future Policy Award we highlight future-just solutions and policies that already exist! This year the FPA focuses on good regulations and legal frameworks that minimise the adverse effects of hazardous chemical exposures on human health, with a focus on children’s health and the environment, that are in our food chains, toys, everyday objects (e.g. lead in wall paint), the air we breath and water we drink. This ground-breaking global recognition will hopefully contribute to join forces nationally and internationally to realise through policies the right of every human being to live in a healthy environment from which our planet will benefit. We, at the WFC, will continue advocating for this essential right”.