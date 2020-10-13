Human Rights Council adopted resolution to realize the rights of children through a healthy environment!

Hazardous chemicals endanger environment and health – Our Future Policy Award 2020/21 searches for solution to protect young people

At the 45th session of the UN Human Rights Council, a historic resolution was passed, urging states to take measures to protect children and young people, present and future generations, from environmental damage and strengthen their right to a healthy environment. The World Future Council welcomes this important resolution that calls states to include the right to a healthy environment in national legislation and decision-making to ensure children can enjoy their rights to health, wellbeing and development.

In light of the climate crisis, environmental pollution and destruction children’s rights are at stake. Taking precautionary action and ensuring the best interest of the child is a primary consideration in environmental decision-making also with regard to our planet.

Some key factors of the Resolution are closely linked to our work and to our 2020/21 Future Policy Award on Protection from Hazardous Chemicals: