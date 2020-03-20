Thoughts on the Covid-19 Pandemic
How does the Covid-19 pandemic relate to climate change? Is there a connection between our food system, agriculture and the Coronavirus? Should we treat animals better to avoid a future pandemic? Could we have avoided the virus outbreak if we had shifted public funds from military to sustainable development?
The Coronavirus pandemic is more than a health crisis. It is rooted in how we treat our planet, how we prioritise our public spendings. And it will impact our lives for much longer than we expect. Find be below a compilation of interesting thoughts of our Councillors and Honorary Councillors on the Covid-19 outbreak.
The Voice of Future Generations
Kehkashan Basu: A Video Message from our Youth Ambassador
Open Letter to Global Leaders – A Healthy Planet for Healthy People
Call to Action from the Planetary Emergency Partnership*: Emerging from the Planetary Emergency and partnering between People and Nature
“This is the moment for all of us to rise to the challenge of collaborative leadership and work together to find pathways to emerge from this emergency with a global economic reset. People and nature must be at the center of this deep transformation for redistribution, regeneration and restoration. Prosperity for people and the planet is possible only if we make bold decisions today so that future generations can survive and thrive in a better world.”
Among the First Signatories of the letter our councillors:
- Ernst von Weizsäcker, founding president of the Wuppertal Institute, Honorary President of the Club of Rome
- Herbert Girardet, co-founder, World Future Council, ExCom member, Club of Rome
- Anders Wijkman, Chairman Climate-KIC, Honorary President Club of Rome, Sweden
- Ashok Khosla, Chairman, Development Alternatives
- Dr. Maja Göpel, Secretary General, German Advisory Council Global Change
- Vandana Shiva, Right Livelihood Award recipient, founder of Navdanya, board member for Regeneration International
and our Executive Director Alexandra Wandel.
Coronavirus & Agriculture
Vandana Shiva: “Ecological Reflections on the Corona Virus“
The health emergency that the corona virus is waking us up to is connected to the emergency of extinction and disappearance of species, and it is connected to the climate emergency. All emergencies are rooted in a mechanistic, militaristic, anthropocentric world view of humans as separate from, and superior to other beings who we can own, manipulate and control . It is also rooted in an economic model based on the illusion of limitless growth and limitless greed which systematically violates planetary boundaries and ecosystem and species integrity.
How does the Covid-19 pandemic relate to climate change?
Otto Scharmer: “Eight Emerging Lessons: From Coronavirus to Climate Action“
Having returned to the US from Europe on the last plane before the travel ban kicked in two days ago, I feel as if I have traveled backwards in time. Which is exactly what people report when they arrive in Europe from East Asia now. You feel as if you’re moving backward in time, back into an earlier state of awareness, which the country of departure had already moved past. Here are my eight takeaways.
The Covid-19 pandemic and sustainable development
Alyn Ware / Move the Money Campaign: “Shift resources from nukes to public health!”
[…] in 2018, Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates warned that the world should be “preparing for a pandemic in the same serious way it prepares for war” […]
But their warnings and recommendations went unheeded by the US government, which increased military spending in 2019 to $738 billion while cutting the Centre for Disease Control budget by 20% to $11 billion.