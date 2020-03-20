Thoughts on the Covid-19 Pandemic

How does the Covid-19 pandemic relate to climate change? Is there a connection between our food system, agriculture and the Coronavirus? Should we treat animals better to avoid a future pandemic? Could we have avoided the virus outbreak if we had shifted public funds from military to sustainable development?

The Coronavirus pandemic is more than a health crisis. It is rooted in how we treat our planet, how we prioritise our public spendings. And it will impact our lives for much longer than we expect. Find be below a compilation of interesting thoughts of our Councillors and Honorary Councillors on the Covid-19 outbreak.