Securing a World of Climate Resilience, Prosperity, and Peace

The World Future Council´s Call to Action

Sekem, Egypt, 15 September 2019

The World Future Council calls for

Immediate measures to cut carbon emissions in half by 2030 to avoid climate catastrophe and to achieve 100 percent renewable energy by 2050;

Diversion of a substantial proportion of the USD 1.7 trillion military budget to sustainable development;

Urgent action to accelerate the transition towards a green new deal while mainstreaming circular, regenerative economies;

Eradication of hunger by adopting 100 percent agroecology;

Protection of at least 30 percent of the world’s oceans by 2030;

Transformation of all curricula to education for sustainable development; and

The appointment of guardians for future generations at all levels of decision-making.

The World Future Council convened this meeting upon the generous invitation of Sekem, a recipient of a Right Livelihood Award and a global leader in the development of agro-ecology. We thank the people of Sekem for their heart-warming hospitality. As Councillors we were inspired by the living example of a community built on principles, policy, and the practices of regenerative agroecology.

Across the world, a new awareness is growing that humanity faces an acute emergency, endangering the Earth’s life support systems and the lives of billions of people – today and in the future. The damage being done to the Earth is approaching irreversible tipping points, potentially overwhelming the resilience of the natural environment. The decisions we take now have greater and longer-term consequences than any decisions taken ever before. We call upon the world community to act urgently to implement far-reaching, appropriate measures to reverse current trends, out of deep respect for all life.