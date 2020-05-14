Making societies more resilient!

THE ROLE OF RENEWABLES IN COVID19 RECOVERY PACKAGES

Policy Brief for the Global Renewable Congress

Facing the global COVID-19 crisis, humanity is dealing with an unprecedented challenge. Next to severe impacts on the health system, we are confronted with the biggest economic collapse since the Great Depression. The national and international recovery programs will be larger than those seen after the global financial crisis in 2008. They will determine our infrastructure for decades to come.

Therefore, it is crucial to combine upcoming recovery programs and the following recovery plans with zero carbon development plans and green deals. We need to build an economy and a society that is more resilient, more inclusive, more renewable, and healthier, improving the way of life of all citizens around the globe. Instead of managing acute symptoms of the crisis, the government should develop a longer-term vision when designing COVID19 recovery programs – with renewable energies at the core. This crisis is an opportunity for fast-tracking the global energy transition.

Many government recovery packages after the global economic crisis in 2008 were labeled “green”. However, from an emissions point of view, the recovery from the 2008 global \inancial crisis was energy and carbon-intensive. CO2 emissions declined by 400 million tonnes in 2009 but rebounded by 1.7 billion tonnes in 2010 (IEA 2020). We don’t have time to repeat this mistake once again. 1

In addition, many countries have already set up stimulus packages for economic recovery. However, many of the 2least developed countries might lack the financial strength to set up national recovery programs. Only 29 out of 69 countries with a per-capita GDP of $10,000 or less have established ambitious stimulus packages. Therefore, 3 international support will be crucial for those countries.