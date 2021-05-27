Overview texts Future Policy Award 2021

Please find below in-depth information about the policies shortlisted for the Future Policy Award 2021, Protection on Hazardous Chemicals.

Chemicals Across the Lifecycle

India, Rajasthan: Policy on Pneumoconiosis including Silicosis Detection, Prevention, Control and Rehabilitation (2019)

The Rajasthan Policy is unique in helping victims of dust-related occupational lung diseases, known as pneumoconiosis, by tapping into existing relief schemes, developing, and implementing prevention measures in the mining sector, as well as developing a better overall health system. The Policy already helps around 25,000 people suffering from silicosis, a specific type of pneumoconiosis caused by exposure to silica dust. It encompasses a comprehensive programme for detection, health surveillance and rehabilitation, as well as training for medical doctors and awareness raising among workers and communities. Today, 5,000 to 6,000 new cases are certified each year and more than 85,000 persons have registered for screening and certification. The policy has a good potential for replication especially in low and middle-income countries, which often have insufficient preventative systems in place for the detection, prevention, control, and rehabilitation of occupational diseases.

Kyrgyzstan: Resolution No. 43 on Approval of the Chemical Hazard Classification System and Hazard Information Requirements – Labelling and Safety Data Sheet (2015)

Kyrgyzstan is one of the few countries in the world to make the Globally Harmonized System of Classification and Labelling of Chemicals (GHS) legally binding. The GHS is an internationally agreed-upon system managed by the UN for classification of chemicals by types of hazard. The provisions are reflected in the work and budgets of all relevant government agencies and ministries. Employees of 219 public institutions, businesses, and NGOs have been instructed about the use of GHS in their sectors. Companies trained more than 6,500 employees to ensure safety at the workplace. All 14 pesticide suppliers and 42 fertilizer suppliers apply GHS hazard classification and labelling. Moreover, consumers are increasingly paying attention to product labelling. Kyrgyzstan’s visionary Resolution can inspire many other countries to implement the GHS.

Republic of Korea: Consumer Chemical Products and Biocides Safety Act (2018)

Government, industry, and civil society came together to react jointly to a growing societal concern regarding health impacts of chemicals. The Act works through safety and labelling standards for consumer chemical products, pre-market approvals for products requiring verification, and voluntary agreements between industry, civil society groups, and government. Products for cleaning and laundry, disinfectants, air fresheners and odour-eliminating products, dyes and paints, beauty products, and preservatives are examples for product groups which are now subject to safety verification. From 2016 to 2020, the total number of notified ‘safety verification-required products’ increased from 8,000 to approximately 70,000. Furthermore, 19 companies disclosed all ingredients of 1,125 consumer products. Industry voluntarily disclosing all information on chemical substances in products is an important transparency outcome of the Act.

Sweden, Region Stockholm: Phase-Out List for Chemicals Hazardous to the Environment and Human Health (2012-2016, revised for 2017-2021)

Region Stockholm has agreed a phase-out list for chemicals hazardous to the environment and the health of citizens, employees, and patients. The list comprises chemicals and chemical products e.g., in healthcare, laboratories, dentistry, IT, cleaning, textiles, and allergy inducing fragrances or preservatives. Furthermore, Region Stockholm prevent purchasing and procurement of chemicals and chemical products as well as articles and consumables containing toxic substances that fall within a large number of specified categories, such as: may cause cancer; and may cause inheritable genetic damage. The list is mandatory for all chemical products procured by Region Stockholm. Since 2012 a significant proportion of hazardous chemicals have been phased out, especially from the healthcare sector. The healthcare sector saw a 90 percent reduction in the use of listed substances, decreasing volumes in weight from 1,100 kg to 115 kg. The phase-out list serves as an inspiration for regions and countries around the world.

USA, Massachusetts: Toxics Use Reduction Act (TURA) (1989, amended 2006)

Globally, TURA was the pioneering policy addressing hazardous chemicals. TURA implements reduction strategies for toxic and hazardous substances, including changes in production processes, use of raw materials or in the generation of hazardous by-products. Between 2007 and 2017, TURA worked with 420 companies, eliminating 860 million kilogrammes of hazardous chemicals. The companies reduced toxic chemical use by 26 percent and toxic by-product waste by 19 percent. Moreover, Massachusetts has invested in its human resources. Today more than 1,200 Toxic Use Reduction Planners help businesses to complete their planning processes, certify their plans and advance the assessment of alternatives. There is great potential for other countries to replicate and the EU REACH regulation includes several elements of TURA.

Highly Hazardous Pesticides

Cuba: Programme for Agroecological Pest Management (MAP, 1993) and National Plan for Food and Nutrition Security (Plan SAN, 2020)

Cuba has one of the most advanced organic agricultural production systems in the world, with strong supportive policies in place. Around 30 percent of the country’s agricultural area is managed without the use of agrochemicals. This is reflected in Cuba’s pesticide consumption, which decreased by 77 percent between 1990 and 2005, also due to political circumstances. Similarly, annual imports of pesticides show a constant reduction, from 23,900 tonnes (1986-1990) to 9,900 tonnes (2010-2018). In Cuba, 31 highly hazardous pesticides have been forbidden, whilst others are authorized for state-owned farms but not for public sale. Cuba’s agroecological transition is one of the most promising approaches to sustainably feeding people in a nutritious, equitable, environmentally sound, and resilient way.

Denmark: Action Plans on Pesticides (PAP, 2013-2021) and Organic Action Plans to Promote Organic Production in Denmark (OAP, 2011-2020)

The conversion of a flat tax on land into a green tax on pesticide consumption, in combination with a restrictive authorization procedure for approval of pesticides, proved to be the winning move in Denmark. Today, the Danish PAPs and OAPs impact 100 percent of the country’s agricultural area, achieving that 13 percent of agricultural area is farmed without pesticides (12 percent organic farmland plus 1 percent non-spray area). The pesticide load on the remaining 87 percent of agricultural area has been reduced by 40 percent and to a large extent, highly hazardous pesticides have been phased out. Revenue from the pesticide tax funds fully the Danish PAPs and it helps financing several organic initiatives. As a result, Denmark has today the highest market share of organic products in the world.

Sri Lanka: Control of Pesticides Act No. 33 (1980, amended in 1994, 2011, 2020) and National Policy and Action Plan on Prevention of Suicide (1997)

Sri Lanka had one of the world’s highest suicide rates, and pesticide poisoning accounted for more than two thirds of all cases. The Pesticides Act ensures that only least hazardous pesticides are available. It has been used to ban a total of 36 HHPs. Sri Lanka’s pesticide regulations have contributed to one of the greatest decreases in suicide rates ever achieved in the world. The country’s suicide rate has been reduced by 70 percent, particularly in rural villages and among children and youth. The bans saved about 93,000 lives over 20 years at a direct government cost of less than USD 50 per life. Whilst at the same time, Sri Lanka has maintained its agricultural productivity. Internationally, the Sri Lankan experience recommends the banning of HHPs as one of the most cost-effective approaches for suicide prevention.

Lead in Paint

Ethiopia: Lead in Paint Control Regulation No. 429 (2018)

Lead is one of the top ten chemicals of major health concern according to the World Health Organisation. Ethiopia’s Lead in Paint Control Regulation bans manufacture, import, export, wholesale, distribution, and sale of any paint with a total lead concentration above 90 ppm. It enforces responsible labelling, ensures the disposal of paints which use lead in an environmentally-sound manner, obliges building owners to examine the concentration of lead in paint before demolishing a building and places the responsibility to reduce exposure and prevent harm, particularly against children, on the producers. In 2019, only one year after the enactment of the Regulation, experts estimated that 86 percent of paint producers have decreased their lead concentration to 90 ppm or below, adopted the labelling system, and responsibly complied with the provisions provided by the Regulation.

Philippines: Chemical Control Order for Lead and Lead Compounds (CCO, 2013-24)

With the CCO, the Philippines became the first Southeast Asian country to successfully implement legislation towards lead-safe paint. The policy’s objective is to increase awareness of the toxicity of lead exposure and to provide safer alternatives to protect the health of the population and the environment. It comprises a roadmap with clear definitions, phase-out plans, and decisive instruments with special attention to children. The CCO combines a collaborative top-down and bottom-up strategy with successful implementation. While globally only a few countries have enacted comprehensive bans on the use of lead additives in all paints, the Philippines demonstrate that it is entirely possible to restrict the use of lead in all paints to the maximum limit of 90 ppm, including in industrial paints, which generally have lead concentrations that are up to 10 times higher. By 2020, the local industry had beaten the phase-out deadline for lead paints with a total of 1,395 paint products certified through the new Lead Safe Paint® Certification programme.

Environmentally Persistent Pharmaceutical Pollutants

Colombia: Resolution 371 Establishing the elements to be considered in the Management Plans for the Return of Pharmaceutical Products and Expired Medicines (2009)

Around 4,000 active pharmaceutical ingredients are being administered worldwide in prescription medicines, over-the-counter drugs, and veterinary drugs. While pharmaceuticals are stringently regulated for efficacy and patient safety, the adverse side effects they may have in the natural environment are a growing topic of concern. In 2009, Colombia introduced Resolution 371 as part of the national policy for regulating waste management from hazardous products. The Resolution’s remarkable feature is that it places the responsibilities and costs of implementation on the manufacturers and importers of pharmaceuticals and medications, in line with the ‘polluter pays’ principle. By 2018, a total of 711 manufacturers and importers participated in the policy, corresponding to 95 percent of the market share. Moreover, a total of 2,593 take-back points had been established to collect medicines, covering 70 percent of the population, and more than 930 tons of medicines had already been properly disposed of. As such, the Resolution represents the first successful compulsory medicine disposal programme in Latin America, which inspires neighbouring countries to develop similar approaches.

The Netherlands: Chain Approach to Pharmaceutical Residues in Water Implementation Programme (2018-2022)

In response to the emerging issue of environmentally persistent pharmaceutical pollutants, the Netherland’s Chain Approach Programme addresses both aquatic ecology and the safety of drinking water. This includes prevention and education in the use, production, distribution, disposal, and wastewater treatment of pharmaceutical residues. Since 2018, implemented measures include the start of 15 pilot projects that upgrade wastewater treatment plants, which together serve around 1 million inhabitant equivalents. The programme’s goal that all Dutch pharmacies should collect medicines and that the municipalities bear the costs has been achieved by 95 percent. The Chain Approach Programme has informed the development of the EU’s Strategic Approach to Pharmaceuticals in the Environment, which identifies strategies for different actions along the lifecycle of pharmaceuticals.