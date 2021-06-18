Berlin Forum on Chemicals and Sustainability – Ambition & Action Towards 2030

Federal Environment Minister Svenja Schulze will be holding the Berlin Forum on Chemicals and Sustainability on 7 and 8 July 2021. At this virtual conference, representatives from governments, international organisations, businesses and civil society groups will talk about structuring the future of global chemicals and waste management to cope with the challenges posed by rapidly growing production and use of chemicals and the associated risks for human health and the environment.

The Berlin Forum will start on 7 July 2021 with a high-level ministerial dialogue with statements from UN Secretary-General António Guterres and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. The Berlin Forum will continue with the stakeholder dialogue on 8 July 2021.

