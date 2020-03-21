Coronovirus Updates

Please note below current updates on our work related to the Coronavirus pandemic.

For up-to-date articles of our Councillors on the Coronavirus crisis, please browse to this page.

Communication

As the Covid-19 pandemic is sweeping across countries, we are eager take strong measures to help contain the virus whilst protecting our staff as well as vulnerable people.

Our staff is not only well versed in working remotely due to their international activities, but also dedicated to keep doing a great job. Our aim is to connect change-makers, enable dialogue between them and share solutions for a better future. Even under these unusual, not to say strenuous circumstances we are working hard to do so, and are finding (new) ways to bring people together.

We are, as always, happy to help and are look forward to continued communication with the WFC donors, partners and friends. Our preferred way of communication at the moment is email (info@worldfuturecouncil.org or firstname.lastname@worldfuturecouncil.org) or Skype.

Events

For the time being, most events we organised or co-organised are being postponed or turned into online events. Please refer to the event pages for further details.

Future Policy Award:

Our Deadline for the Call for Nominations has been extended to 30 April 2020

Our Deadline for the Request for Offers has been extended to 5 April 2020

The Future Policy Award ceremony will be held at the fifth session of the International Conference on Chemicals Management (ICCM5) held in Bonn (Germany). We will keep you updated on any changes immediately.

Our Annual General Meeting in summer, a conference with all WFC Councillors, will be a virtual conference.

Last update: 21 March 2020