World Future Council at COP27

With the annual UN Climate Conference just around the corner, we are excited to invite you to meet our World Future Council team at our side events. This year, the 27th conference is taking place in Sharm el-Sheikh from 6-18 November 2022. The program unites government and non-Party stakeholders, fostering collaboration among them to deliver greenhouse gas emission reductions and help ensure a just transition to a net-zero economy that alleviates poverty and helps secure a sustainable future.

Our side events focus on the role of 100% Renewable Energy and on building roadmaps to achieve the Agenda 2030.

Join our discussion, we would love to meet you during our side events!