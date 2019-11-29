With the annual UN Climate Conference just around the corner, we are excited to invite you to meet our Climate & Energy Team at our side events from December 3 untill December 11 in Spain. This year, the 25th conference is taking place in Madrid, Spain from 2-13 December 2019. The Presidency of the Government of Chile aims for the implementation of the next crucial steps in the UN climate change process. The conference will be held with logistical support from the Government of Spain.

Our side events contribute to technological solutions and focus on the role of 100% Renewable Energy and the building of roadmaps to achieve the Agenda 2030.

Join our discussion, we would love to meet you during our side events!