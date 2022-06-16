Conference Report “Healthy Planet, Healthy Children”
We have breached the safe planetary boundary for chemical pollution. The impact of this pollution has become more and more visible over the last years. Children are exposed to hundreds of chemicals, resulting in 1.7 million children dying before the age of 5 each year. To urge further action and highlight existing solutions we held an online conference entitled “Healthy Planet, Healthy Children: Success Factors For A Future Without Toxics” on May 19th 2022, in anticipation of Stockholm+50 and in partnership with the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) and Healthy Babies Bright Futures (HBBF), supported by the German Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation, Nuclear Safety and Consumer Protection (BMUV), the German Federal Environment Agency (UBA), Michael Otto Foundation and Jua Foundation. The event gathered international, academic, NGO and policy experts, who shared their insights on how hazardous chemicals affect children’s health, and discussed key success factors of chemical policies, inspiring award-winning policies and a set of useful policy recommendations, in order to advance the protection from hazardous chemicals. Click here to read the Conference Summary: Healthy Planet, Healthy Children: Success Factors for a Future without Toxics