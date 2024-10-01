Clara Collewuie

Working Student focused on the WYAP – Women and Youth Agents for Peace Project

Clara started working at the World Future Council in March 2024. She first did an internship at the WFC, where she worked on various projects focussing on ‘Future Generations’ and ‘Energy and Just Development’. She also supported the launch of our new project ‘WYAP – Women and Youth Agents for Peace’, which is committed to feminist peacebuilding in the South Caucasus, and is currently working on this project as a working student.

In addition to her role as a working student at the WFC, Clara is currently writing her bachelor’s thesis in Sustainability Economics at the University of Oldenburg on the topic of the Circular Economy. As part of her studies and beyond, she is very involved with the sustainable transformation of our economic system and future justice. She plans to pursue these goals further with a Master’s degree in Sustainable Governance and is particularly passionate about the feminist perspective of sustainable and just development.