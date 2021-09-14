100% Renewable Energy Roadmaps Development
We know that a future powered by 100% Renewable Energy is not only possible, it is essential. A transformation that will limit global warming to 1.5°C and eradicate energy poverty can only be unleashed by societies worldwide working together.
We join forces with partners across the world to develop national roadmaps for 100% Renewable Energy. By engaging key decision-makers from various sectors in the energy transformation process, we create ownership, build hands-on knowledge on 100%RE, strengthen synergies, networks and platforms for multi-stakeholder and identify necessary legislation and policy reforms.
100% Renewable Energy
Roadmap Development
Video Design by: www.pictrix.org
100% Renewable Energy
and Sustainable Development
Towards a sustainable future
“We are living in a crisis” – a sentence often heard in the last 2 years, and an understatement. The truth is that we are living in a world full of crises: health, democracy, biodiversity and climate have been in a constant state of crisis for the better part of the year, some of them for decades, and no end in sight.
We urgently need inclusive policy decision-making to design a positive vision for the future –100% Renewable Energy (RE) can be such a vision. An energy system powered by 100% RE can serve as a means for sustainable economic development for urban and rural regions, can reduce air pollution we are all subjected to each day, ensure energy access for everybody and thereby can provide a stable source of energy for health facilities and schools, thus increases our resilience, and can increase democratic participation in the energy system. In short, in the vision of 100% RE no one is left behind.
That is why projects have been set up in Costa Rica, Tanzania, Uganda, Vietnam, Nepal and Bangladesh to develop integrated 100 % Renewable Energy (RE) roadmaps aiming to eradicate poverty in Tanzania, achieve stable energy access in Bangladesh, and full decarbonisation in Costa Rica. A well-designed framework for 100 % RE achieves the Paris climate targets and supports the implementation of Agenda 2030. As such, 100 % RE roadmaps are an obligation rather than an option for countries that signed both agreements. 100 % RE can offer opportunities to identify synergies and complementarities between energy security, socio-economic development, and climate change mitigation. Country-specific, long-term 100 % RE roadmaps, backed by opinion leaders, can provide a positive vision and thus be a tool to develop the urgently needed political leaders in post-Paris times.
Our Impact
Tanzania is endowed with abundant renewable resources for an energy transition. With their Sustainable Low Carbon Development and Poverty Reduction Goals the government has established pathways towards a sustainable transition of Tanzania to become a middle income country. With this project the World Future Council and Bread for the World in cooperation with Climate Action Network Tanzania aim to contribute to this cause by developing a coherent strategy on how to implement 100% Renewable Energy.